Channing Frye shines in starting role for Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Channing Frye (8) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. The Cavaliers defeated the Timberwolves, 116-108. (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are doing their best to combat injuries to key players, and that becomes easier when veterans like Channing Frye step into the starting lineup and contribute the way he did in a 116-108 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center Tuesday night.

Frye scored 21 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked a pair of shots in 32-plus minutes of action against the upstart Timberwolves. Additionally, Frye had the best plus-minus rating of any player in the game, as the Cavaliers outscored Minnesota by 17 points during his time on the court.

“He did good,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “We started him the last time we played Minnesota at home as well, so it was good because really, they basically have two fives out there, so he’s going to be powering back.

“They’re going to be helping. They helped into the paint, so he’s going to be wide open. I know he had a lot of shots that he wishes he could get back, but having 10 rebounds is big for us and making four threes.”

In the win over the Timberwolves, Frye converted seven of his 15 looks at the basket, including four of his 11 three-point attempts, and all three of his free throws on the way to the 21-point performance.

“The minutes, you’ve got to get used to that, just going with different groups and what my responsibilities are with each group, going out there, having fun and just making sure I’m being disciplined in just letting the game come to me,” Frye said.

Many of Frye’s interior looks came off of pick and rolls, which he had not been asked to do much of with the Cavaliers’ second line of players until the acquisition of shooting guard Kyle Korver last month.

“It’s good,” Frye said. “It’s good for us. It’s good for me. I know where I’m supposed to be as a player, and am just going out there and having fun.

“Just the way the defense was, they left me open and I shot it. I shot some good ones, shot some bad ones, but I kept shooting, trying to make plays the right way, staying active on defense. In that second unit, I’m more of the roller. In the first unit, Tristan’s the roller, but it’s just depending on the matchup. I’ve got to just come out and play.”

After joking about Korver during his postgame press conference, Frye made sure to point out his willingness to do whatever is asked of him in an effort to get the Cavaliers back to the postseason firing on all cylinders.

“That’s what they need from me, and that’s what I’m going to try to do,” Frye said. “I’m still trying to do more. I’m going to get better at it eventually. They’re going to keep yelling at me and I’m going to keep doing it.

“Last year, I think I told you guys the biggest thing I wanted to do was have an impact in The Finals, so regardless of if we go there or not, I want to be ready for that, and that’s my motivation every day, making sure I’m doing the right things, playing the right way and getting better.”

(© 2017 WKYC)