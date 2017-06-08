Charles Barkley blasts Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson after scoreless Game 3

Charles Barkley. (Photo: Scott Halleran, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson — he of the five-year, $82 million contract — has scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 67 minutes in these NBA Finals.

In Games 1 and 3, he went scoreless. He's been outrebounded by seven players, including Stephen Curry, who has 29.

After Wednesday night's Game 3, which the Golden State Warriors won 118-113 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead, the oft-outspoken Charles Barkley blasted Thompson (0-for-1 from the field; three rebounds in 23 minutes) for disappearing once again.

"He scored the same amount of point (zero) as me and Shaq (did tonight) ... and he had three whole rebounds," Barkley said on the NBA TV broadcast. "Let me just tell you something. I'm a fat, old dude. If they put me in an NBA game right now for 20 minutes, I'd get three rebounds."

Is Barkley wrong? Sure, he's 54 years old and a pound or two heavier than he was in his playing days. But this a Hall of Famer we're talking about. One of the greatest power forwards in NBA history. The Round Mound of Rebound. Maybe the Cavs should give him a call.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM