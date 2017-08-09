PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - It's been more than a month since Kyrie Irving reportedly asked the Cleveland Cavaliers for a trade, something very few have since been shy to share an opinion on.

The latest notable name to join the conversation is TNT analyst and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who during a Tuesday interview with NBA TV called Irving's request "stupid" while taking issue with the idea that the 4-time All-Star would no longer want to play alongside LeBron James.

"I don't understand the Kyrie situation. This generation of players, you want to be on a good team. You want to play with other great players," Barkley said. "This notion where you want to be 'the man,' I just think it's so stupid."

You can hear the entirety Barkley's comments in the video below.

According to ESPN, Irving asked the Cavs for a trade on July 7, in part because he "was tired of being Robin to James' Batman." Since then, James and Irving have seemed to trade subtle jabs at one another through social media, although neither has publicly commented on the matter.

During an appearance on ESPN's "The Jump" on Monday, former Cleveland GM David Griffin defended Irving's trade request, lauding his former guard's "courage."

"The absolute worst thing this guy could've done was pretend to be all in and sink the ship from within," Griffin said. "Most guys don't have the courage to do what he did. That's not youth and ignorance. That's a little bit more courage than people give him credit for."

Despite all the chatter surrounding Irving this offseason, he still remains a member of the Cavs roster with Cleveland reportedly lacking substantial offers for the star guard. Cavs owner Dan Gilbert said last month that he expects Irving to be with the team at the start of training camp this fall.

