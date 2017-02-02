Charles Barkley: My criticism of LeBron James was strictly professional

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley says his criticism of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James was strictly professional.` (Photo: Brett Davis, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Cavaliers small forward LeBron James and National Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley have been embroiled in a war of words since James took aim at team management for not yet getting a backup point guard, interior help or an additional playmaker.

When Barkley said James did not want to compete and instead wanted as many playmakers as he could get around him, James responded by listing several of Barkley’s past transgressions from his playing career.

On TNT’s Inside the NBA broadcast Thursday night, Barkley responded once more.

“No. 1, I have no problem with what LeBron said,” Barkley said. “Everything is not true, but most of that is true. I did some stupid things in my life. That being said, I’ve been doing this job for 15, 16 years. I have never said anything personal about a guy, and I’m never going to, ever. All of my criticism on any player or comments on any team is strictly about basketball.”

According to Barkley, James should be grateful for the Cavaliers’ desire to build around him by signing power forward Kevin Love, point guard Kyrie Irving, shooting guards J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert and center Tristan Thompson to long-term deals over the past three offseasons.

“I’ve met LeBron James probably 10 times in my life,” Barkley said. “We have shaken hands and said, ‘Hello.’ We do not have to be friends. I’m not friends with most of these young guys, but that being said, that does not mean we have to say positive things about these guys all the time. I do understand they are really sensitive, today’s players.

“Carmelo Anthony doesn’t have any help. Russell Westbrook don’t have a lot of help. He’s got Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson, and they are the defending champions. For him to say all of the time, ‘We don’t have enough,’ I’m like, ‘Well, you’re already the champs.’ You don’t think I want to play will Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson in my heyday?”

Barkley said he did not “get upset. I didn’t get mad” when he heard James’ latest comments. Instead, Barkley went golfing and watched television reporters analyze the statements on both sides.

And if Barkley runs into James at the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans later this month, he plans on putting to rest any issues between the two.

“I’ll shake his hand,” Barkley said. “I have no animosity toward LeBron. Everything I’ve ever said about LeBron has been positive. He’s one of the 10 greatest players ever, amazing guy. What he’s handled from 18 years old to where he is today is amazing, but we can criticize guys. Our job is not to get on TV and say 100 percent positive stuff about guys if we think they’re wrong. It’s not our job.

“It’s done. It was done after he said what he said and I said what I said. It bothers me when people are like, ‘Well, what are you going to say?’ I’m not 12. ‘Ooh, he said something bad about me. I’ve got to say something bad about him.’ I’m not 12. I’m a 53-year old man who will be 54 in three weeks. This notion that just because somebody insults me… I’m not 12. I’m not back in the projects where if you knock a stick off my shoulder and all hell breaks loose.”

Watch Sir Charles' complete response to LeBron James below:

Charles Barkley responds to LeBron James' recent comments. pic.twitter.com/tJQYQzF3Bs — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 3, 2017

