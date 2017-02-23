Charles Oakley attending New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday

Former NBA player Charles Oakley during the game between the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors on March 13, 2015 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo: Ron Turenne, NBAE/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - He's in da house!

Charles Oakley's recent riff with the New York Knicks has made headlines and LeBron James took notice. James has vocalized his support for Oakley and posted a tribute to the former Knicks center on Instagram. Now, James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are showing more support.

The Cleveland native has parlayed the love from the Wine and Gold into a road trip to the Q for tonight's game against the Knicks. Our Matt Florjancic captured the photo on Twitter:

Earlier today, Oakley himself seemed to confirm it via Twitter:

On my to LAND!!!!! — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) February 23, 2017

Oakley recently made headlines following a dispute with Knicks owner James Dolan. Oakley was escorted from a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden prior to his arrest on three charges of misdemeanor assault on a security guard. Dolan initially banned Oakley from Madison Square Garden, but the two have since remedied that, though their relationship is still in need of mending.

(© 2017 WKYC)