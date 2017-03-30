Chicago Bulls top Cleveland Cavaliers 99-93, LeBron James moves to 7th on NBA scoring list

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 30: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a free throw, passing Shaquille O'Neal for 7th all-time on the NBA scoring list on March 30, 2017 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Jeff Haynes, 2017 NBAE)

CHICAGO (AP) - Nikola Mirotic tied season highs with 28 points and six 3-pointers, Jimmy Butler scored 25, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-93 on a night when LeBron James moved into seventh place on the NBA's career scoring list.



James moved past Shaquille O'Neal, finishing with 26 points and giving him 28,599 for his career - three more than O'Neal. But the big night by the four-time MVP couldn't prevent the Cavaliers from matching a season high with their third straight loss.



That dropped them a half-game behind Boston for the Eastern Conference lead and left them with a 6-10 record in March.



Rajon Rondo added 15 assists. Robin Lopez had 10 points and 11 rebounds, and the ninth-place Bulls moved within a game of Miami and Indiana in the Eastern Conference standings.



They also finished 4-0 against Cleveland to complete their first sweep of the Bulls since they took all three games during the 2011-12 season.

