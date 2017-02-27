Cleveland Cavaliers agree to terms with Deron Williams, target Andrew Bogut

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 22: Deron Williams #8 of the Dallas Mavericks takes a shot against Timofey Mozgov #20 of the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center on January 22, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

The Cavaliers have officially announced the signing of veteran point guard Deron Williams prior to Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 32-year-old Williams had his contract bought out by the Dallas Mavericks last week.

In 821 career games that span 12 seasons with the Utah Jazz, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets and Mavericks, Williams averaged 16.6 points, 8.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

During his final three years with the Jazz and one season split between Utah and New Jersey, Williams averaged a double-double of points and assists. A five-time NBA All-Star in the Western Conference, Williams has converted better than 48 percent of his two-point attempts and 35.6 percent of his looks from three-point range.

“Obviously, we kind of know his body of work and what he can bring to a team,” Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving said. “Now, you have to formulate it into a dynamic that fits our team.”

The Cavaliers may not be done, however.

Late Monday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers announced that they waived center Andrew Bogut. He is reportedly being targeted by the Wine and Gold.

Cavs fans remember Bogut as part of the Golden State Warriors teams that the Wine and Gold faced in the NBA Finals in each of the past two seasons. Bogut was dealt to Dallas along with Harrison Barnes in the offseason to clear space for Golden State to sign Kevin Durant.

Bogut, like Williams, is 32-years-old. He is averaging 3.0 points and 8.3 rebounds in 26 games played this season. His career average is nearly a double-double per game with 10.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, plus 1.6 blocked shots. His ability to protect the rim is something the Cavaliers have lacked since Timofey Mozgov left for the Lakers in free agency after the 2015-16 season.

Under NBA rules, Bogut has to wait 48 hours to clear waivers before signing with another team. League rules also stipulate that players must be under contract by March 1 to be eligible to be on a team's postseason roster.

The Cavaliers are expected to have competition for Bogut's services according to The Vertical's Shams Charania. Bogut apparently has narrowed his choices down to the Cavs, Houston, San Antonio, or Boston.

