Cleveland Cavaliers aim to exorcise demons against Chicago Bulls

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have beaten nearly every team in the NBA this season, but the Chicago Bulls are one squad that has given them difficulties in each of their three meetings.

The Cavaliers (47-26) enter tonight’s fourth and final regular season game against the Bulls at United Center knowing that with Chicago fighting to remain in the playoff chase, it will be another difficult, hard-fought contest between the Central Division foes.

“We haven’t had our full roster against those guys, and they play pretty well against us, even without some of our guys,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “It’s a good, physical team. They move the ball. They make perimeter shots against us, which they don’t do consistently, so we’ve got to try to sew that up.”

The Bulls have averaged 111.3 points over three games against the Cavaliers this season, with their highest scoring output coming in a 117-99 effort at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Saturday, February 25.

Chicago has won its three games against the Cavaliers by an average margin of 12 points.

“I know they have a good team,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “Hoiberg does a great job, but teams experience up-and-down seasons. That’s what we’ve been experiencing all year. It’s just that with guys in and out all year and different guys coming in, the addition of new guys, we’ve been able to stay afloat.

“We’re still No. 1 right now, but we’ve had ups and downs also. It’s a long season. Everyone goes through it. You’ve just got to see what you’re made of when you hit tough times.”

Currently, the Bulls are 1.5 games behind the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, and remain in the postseason hunt despite rebuilding their roster in the offseason and incurring several injuries to key players along the way.

“Fred Hoiberg runs some great stuff, and guys have been in and out of the lineup, which has been tough for him this year, but they’re still fighting and they’re still playing well,” Lue said. “That’s all you can ask of your team.

“Jimmy Butler being the person that they look to, to get them over the hump, he’s been doing that. Everyone’s been through a tough patch this season. Now, it’s about how you finish. They have a chance to still make the playoffs, and they’re fighting for it.”

