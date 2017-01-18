Cleveland Cavaliers aim to improve defense

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) dribbles the basketball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) during the third quarter at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 126-91. (Photo: Kyle Terada, Custom)

When the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on Christmas Day, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry struggled to find his shot and distribute the basketball.

But in the return match following the Cavaliers’ 109-108 holiday win, Curry recorded a double-double in Monday’s 126-91 Warriors victory at Oracle Arena.

“He’s an MVP,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “He’s a two-time MVP. Do you expect anything less from him? He put himself in position to be successful. He had nine first-quarter assists, which then allowed him to get off because we were keying in on other guys, but it’s no secret and he’s capable of doing that every night.”

In the first game, Curry converted just four of his 11 attempts and went two for seven from three-point range with only three rebounds, three assists, four fouls and three turnovers over 37 minutes of action against the Cavaliers.

But in just 31 minutes during the rematch, Curry made five of his 12 looks from three-point range on his way to a 20-point showing, in addition to facilitating the offense with 11 assists, and he stole four passes on the defensive end of the floor.

“The last matchup, we had a chance to put Liggins on him, a bigger guy who picked him up full court to try and wear him down,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “I thought he ran around too free. He was free, and coming off screens, no one was there. Nobody got a body on him, and that’s not how we want to play him.”

According to Lue, the difference in Curry’s performances against the Cavaliers this year comes down to the Warriors playing with a more aggressive mindset, something he and his players aim to rectify over the second half of the regular season.

“I just thought overall, throughout the game, they out-toughed us,” Lue said. “They were more physical on both ends, and we didn’t trust the pass. We got into the paint, and we didn’t trust the pass, make the extra pass, and they took advantage of it. We turned the ball over and they got out in transition, but when you’re a good team, you’re supposed to respond like this, and they did a good job of responding.”

