The Cleveland Cavaliers aim to maximize Kyle Korver's skills sooner rather than later.

Between the trade, a potential hang-up of the deal because of Mike Dunleavy’s initial refusal to report to the Atlanta Hawks and a trip across the country for four west-coast games, the Cleveland Cavaliers have not had much time to acclimate shooting guard Kyle Korver to the type of system they are running on both sides of the floor.

But as the second half the season approaches, the Cavaliers embrace the opportunity to work in Korver and maximize his skill set.

“It’s always hard when you’re trying to incorporate a new player that’s going to play for you,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “First game, not really knowing the defensive rotations, not knowing what we’re going to run for him offensively, I thought it was good.

“In that second quarter, his movement alone really opened things up for our guys to penetrate and get to the basket. They had to pay so much attention to him. I thought that was really good, so we’ll keep building on that and keep working him in.

“It’s tough trying to figure out who works well with who, and who’s going to play as the backup. It’s tough right now, but I’ll figure it out.”

In his first game with the Cavaliers, a 100-92 loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Korver converted just one of his five attempts from the field and pulled down three rebounds with one turnover in 18 minutes of play.

“Just getting him worked into the offense, on both ends with what we want to do,” Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love said. “We don’t get much practice time here on the road, but the more film we can watch with him, the more we can get him around the team, it’s only going to take time. That’s it.”

Point guard Kyrie Irving added, “It’s his first game, so we tried not to put too much pressure on him. We understand how valuable he will be going forward, integrating him into our defense and offense. He’ll definitely get the swing of things, and we’ll definitely have some plays we can definitely call for him, and he’ll definitely have a decision-maker on those pin-downs to help us get other shots.”

During the first three months of the 2016-2017 season with the Hawks, Korver converted 44.1 percent of his shots from the field, including 40.9 percent of his 159 three-point tries, and averaged 9.5 points over 32 games, 21 of which he started.

Over 27.9 minutes of play, Korver averaged 3.4 made baskets and two successful three-pointers per game in Atlanta. Known for his three-point marksmanship, Korver proved versatile enough to average 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.

And that is the type of production the Cavaliers want out of Korver because it will help the franchise not only remain in first place in both the Central Division and Eastern Conference, but also, make another deep playoff run.

“More space, more space, lethal shooter,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “It’s going to take a few games to learn the sets, learn the system, but we’ve got to give him the ball. We’ve got to put him in positions, but that’ll happen over the next few weeks.”

