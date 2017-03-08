Cleveland Cavaliers' Andrew Bogut out for season, J.R. Smith cleared for full practice

Andrew Bogut #6 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after getting hurt in the first half while playing the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena on March 6, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Cavaliers' center Andrew Bogut's season has been cut short.

On Wednesday, the team announced that Bogut's fractured left tibia will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

Bogut's stay in Cleveland this year was gone in 60 seconds, as he collided with Miami Heat forward Okaro White just 58 seconds into his Cavs' debut Monday. The Cavs signed him after he reached a buyout with Philadelphia and cleared waivers.

According to the team, Bogut is expected to make a full recovery prior to next season.

On a brighter note, the team also announced that J.R. Smith has been cleared for full practice. He's been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit.

Smith suffered a fractured thumb in December, requiring surgery that has left him sidelined ever since. He was averaging 8.6 points on 34 percent shooting prior to the injury.

The team also said Kyle Korver has experienced soreness in his left foot, meaning he's been listed as Out for Thursday's game.

