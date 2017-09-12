Cleveland Cavaliers announce 2017-2018 promotional schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers annnounced their promotional schedule for the 2017-2018 season. (Photo: Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The 2017-2018 season for the Cleveland Cavaliers is just over a month away, but the excitement is building for the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions.

On Tuesday morning, the Cavaliers released their promotional schedule.

PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAY HIGHLIGHTS

The Cavaliers get the regular season underway against their former teammates, point guard Kyrie Irving, and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, October 17th at 8:00 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive an Opening Night Cavs T-shirt presented by Cleveland Clinic for the nationally televised game.

This season’s fan giveaways will feature the Cavaliers new modernized branding and logos. On January 2nd vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, to assist with a Cleveland winter, fans will enjoy a warm Cavs Winter Hat presented by Phantom Fireworks featuring the new Cavs shield logo. A Cavs T-shirt presented by FirstEnergy will help unite the crowd when the Golden State Warriors visit Cleveland’s home court for the January 15th Martin Luther King Jr. holiday game.

Fans can also look forward to two Cavs player bobblehead giveaways, the first on March 1st vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, and the second on March 19th vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (players to be revealed at later date). Those in attendance at the Cavs vs. Toronto Raptors matchup on March 21st will receive a Cavs Shield Logo Travel Pillow presented by State Farm to represent the Cavs everywhere.

Additional giveaways at The Q will include:

Cavs schedule and car magnet: Oct. 24 vs. Chicago Bulls

Cavs youth growth chart: Nov. 17 vs. LA Clippers

Annual Cavs sword yearbook: Nov. 22 vs. Brooklyn Nets

12x17: player fathead decals: Nov. 28 vs. Miami Heat; Dec. 2 vs. Memphis Grizzlies; Dec. 6 vs. Sacramento Kings

Cavs rally towel: Dec. 14 vs. LA Lakers

Cavs style youth socks: March 3 vs. Denver Nuggets

Panini trading cards: April 5 vs. Washington Wizards

Fan appreciation night giveaway: April 11 vs. New York Knicks

THEME NIGHTS

Throughout the regular season, the Cavs will host new and returning theme nights at The Q focused on community giving, health awareness and special NBA initiatives.

The Cavs will continue to support community needs with their annual Holiday Toy Drive presented by Step2 at five home games between November 24th to December 9th, and the Harvest for Hunger Food Drive over three games between March 19th to March 23rd.

The Postgame Fan Free Throw experience returns to The Q and will be held several times throughout the season, including each Sunday home game, offering all fans the opportunity to take the court postgame to shoot a free throw like a pro.

Now a franchise tradition, the 16th Annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by Discount Drug Mart concludes the regular season on Wednesday, April 11th when the Cavs host the New York Knicks. During this signature celebration the Cavaliers will thank the best fans in the NBA for their season-long support by giving away over $1 MILLION in prizes!

Additional theme nights at The Q include:

Breast cancer awareness night: Oct. 21 vs. Orlando Magic

Hoops for troops: Nov. 7 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Youth Sports Night: Nov. 17 vs. LA Clippers

Black heritage celebration: Feb. 3 vs. Houston Rockets; Feb. 22 vs. Washington Wizards; Feb. 25 vs. San Antonio Spurs

Fit as a pro night: Jan. 19 vs. Orlando Magic; Jan. 20 vs. Oklahoma Thunder

Mascot night: Jan. 28 vs. Detroit Pistons

Chinese New Year celebration: Feb. 27 vs. Brooklyn Nets

Jr. Cavs night: March 3 vs. Denver Nuggets

Los Cavs Noche Latina: March 5 vs. Detroit Pistons

Colon cancer awareness night: March 30 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Sustainability night: April 3 vs. Toronto Raptors

Autism awareness night: April 5 vs. Washington Wizards

