WKYC
Cleveland Cavaliers announce 2017 preseason schedule

WKYC 12:07 PM. EDT August 10, 2017

CLEVELAND - It's only August, but Cavs season is just around the corner.

The team announced its 2017 preseason schedule Thursday:

  • Oct. 4 vs. Atlanta – 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena
  • Oct. 6 vs. Indiana – 7:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena
  • Oct. 8 at Washington – 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena
  • Oct. 10 vs. Chicago – 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena
  • Oct. 13 at Orlando – 7 p.m. at Amway Center

Ticket information will be announced later this month, the team says. All games will be broadcast on Fox Sports Ohio.

