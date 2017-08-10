Cleveland Cavaliers announce 2017 preseason schedule

CCleveland Cavaliers fans gather outside of The Quicken Loans Arena before Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors on June 19, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Angelo Merendino, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - It's only August, but Cavs season is just around the corner.

The team announced its 2017 preseason schedule Thursday:

Oct. 4 vs. Atlanta – 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Oct. 6 vs. Indiana – 7:30 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Oct. 8 at Washington – 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena

Oct. 10 vs. Chicago – 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Oct. 13 at Orlando – 7 p.m. at Amway Center

Ticket information will be announced later this month, the team says. All games will be broadcast on Fox Sports Ohio.

© 2017 WKYC-TV