Cleveland Cavaliers announce free Wine & Gold Scrimmage for Oct. 2

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 31: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers works out during a practice for the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 31, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Fans hoping to get their first look at the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers will have a chance to do so on Tuesday, Oct. 2, when the team hosts its annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage at Quicken Loans Arena.

The event will begin at 6 p.m., with free tickets being available on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at noon at Cavs.com. The intra-squad scrimmage will mark one of the Cavs' first public showcases since the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics this past summer.

Although star guard Isaiah Thomas will likely miss the event with his hip injury, Cleveland fans will have the opportunity to see new Cavs Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder, Cedi Osman, Jose Calderon, Jeff Green and Ante Zizic suit up for the Wine and Gold for the first time. Afterward, fans will be able to take part in giveaways, which will include the players' scrimmage-worn jerseys.

According to the Cavs:

In keeping with the popular tradition of past Wine & Gold scrimmages, immediately following the game, Cavs players will give the scrimmage-worn practice jerseys off their backs to lucky fans randomly chosen from those in attendance. The Wine & Gold Scrimmage will also be the first opportunity for fans to see the Cavs newly designed court that reflects the team’s updated modernized brand. The new shield logo, displayed on center court, represents the “tool of the defender” and the Cavaliers commitment to “Defend The Land.” Throughout the night, fans will get a sample of the Cavs award-winning game presentation, including popular lights-out player introductions, Humongotron flames, performances from the Cavalier Girls dance team, Scream Team hip-hop troupe, and the always-entertaining antics from mascots Moondog and Sir C.C, and more!

Doors to the event are slated to open at 5 p.m. You can learn more about it and how to acquire tickets at Cavs.com.

© 2017 WKYC-TV