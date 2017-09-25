Cleveland Cavaliers announce official 2017 training camp roster

Kevin Love #0 talks to LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO - With media day marking the unofficial start of the team's training camp, the Cleveland Cavaliers officially announced which players will be joining them for the preseason. Just prior to media day going live from Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence, the Cavs revealed their 19-man training camp roster.

Cavs announce official training camp roster #3Cavs pic.twitter.com/xnNaigRxEc — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 25, 2017

Perhaps the most notable inclusion on the Cavs' preseason roster is veteran big man Kendrick Perkins, who last played for Cleveland in 2015. The 14th-year pro received a training camp invite with the team after sitting out the 2016-17 season.

Aside from Perkins, all of the obvious candidates are listed for the Cavs, including their litany of offseason acquisitions. Cleveland could also potentially be adding another player to its roster in the near future, with ESPN reporting that the Cavs are the front-runners to land veteran free agent guard Dwyane Wade.

After media day on Monday, the team will officially kick off training camp on Tuesday. The Cavs will then have until opening night to trim their roster down to the league maximum 15 players.

