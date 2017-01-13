Cleveland Cavaliers aren't done tweaking their roster

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin talks with the media before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Ken Blaze)

SACRAMENTO – The Cleveland Cavaliers, with an eye on another championship and less than six weeks remaining before the NBA’s trade deadline, aren’t done tweaking their roster just yet.

A week after Cavs star LeBron James detailed his personnel wishes with reporters while the team was in New York, Cavaliers general manager David Griffin addressed the topic on Friday morning in Sacramento.

First and foremost, the Cavs (28-10, first in the Eastern Conference) need another point guard. With the playmaking duties largely falling on James and Kyrie Irving and backup point guard Kay Felder playing limited minutes, Griffin made it clear that’s a priority. Whether it’s James’ former teammate, free agent Mario Chalmers, or someone else on the market, and whether it comes before the deadline or during the buyout season that follows, they all agree on the need.

“It really doesn’t even have to be a point guard,” said Griffin, who added sharpshooter Kyle Korver on Jan. 5 in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. “We need playmaking. So again, the hope is that Kyle gives us the opportunity to create some offense another way, and make us less dependent on those two play creators (James and Irving).”

In terms of usage rate, which estimates the percentage of team plays that a specific player uses, James’ work load is marginally lighter this season as compared to last (30.1% last season, ranked 11th in the NBA; 31.1% last season, which was ninth). By comparison, Irving’s work load has also decreased from the championship season (28.4% currently, 23rd in the NBA; 29.3% last season, which was 19th).

“Obviously coach (Tyronn Lue) has done some creative things with (forward) Kevin Love to make offense run through him as well,” Griffin continued. “But all season long, we’ve known we need more playmaking, and just more intelligence at times on the floor in terms of the decision making.”

As for James’ hope of getting another big man, it doesn’t sound promising.

“I think (James’) comment about needing a big, I’m not necessarily sure we’re on that (same) page – especially from the coaching staff’s standpoint, ironically, because we like to play small with LeBron at (power forward) so much,” Griffin said. “That may mean he doesn’t like playing (power forward) so much, but we’re awfully good when we play that way.”

STARTING LINEUP CHANGE

With the Cavs’ final regular season game against the Golden State Warriors nearing on Monday, they are unveiling a new look in the starting lineup heading into Friday's game at the Sacramento Kings: veteran guard Iman Shumpert will start in place of DeAndre Liggins, the 28-year-old, third-year pro who held the position for the past month after J.R. Smith’s mid-December thumb injury required surgery (he’s expected to return in late March or April).

“I really think (the move) just has more to do with, let’s add a little more floor space into the first group,” Griffin said. “Shump obviously gives us a lot of the same defensive presence that (Liggins) does, but maybe a little more confidence in his own jumpshot.

“I think Liggs being a young player, and playing on a team that has expectation of winning all the time – and young is maybe the wrong word, but an inexperienced player – I think he puts an awful lot of pressure on himself right now. And Shump is going to be more comfortable, maybe, in that moment. But I certainly don’t think the move is designed around playing that game. I think it’s just timing.”

But as Griffin noted, it may not be permanent. Depending on how Korver assimilates in the coming days and weeks, he could become an option as a starter as well.

“The coaches have talked about starting Kyle as well,” said Griffin, whose team hasn’t practiced since Dec. 28 and will do so for the first time since on Sunday in San Francisco. “I think it’s going to have to be kind of to be determined. I think if we’d have had some practices with this group, Kyle may start now. There’s a whole subset of our offense that he just has no exposure to at all, so it’s difficult to start somebody like that. I think it’s just going to be determined by how Kyle grows with the group, and how all the pieces fit together. Ty and those guys will figure it out. We don’t have a gameplan right now.”

