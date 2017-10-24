Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets: TV channel, live stream, odds, lineups | October 25, 2017

Oct 24, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Richard, USA Today Sports)

One day after beating the Chicago Bulls 119-112, the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-1) will return to action for a road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2).

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports Ohio

How to watch online/live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WTAM 1100 / 100.7 WMMS

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets betting odds, lines, over-under

Betting line: Cleveland -14.5

Over-under: N/A

Odds: N/A

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets starting lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

C - Tristan Thompson

F - Kevin Love

F - Jae Crowder

G - J.R. Smith

G - LeBron James

Brooklyn Nets

C - Timofey Mozgov

F - DeMarre Carroll

G - Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

G - Caris LeVert

G- D'Angelo Russell

Key storyline

With both teams playing on the second night of back-to-backs, it wouldn't be surprising to see both the Cavs and Nets look sluggish on Wednesday night. And although the Cavs are the more talented team, Cleveland has gotten off to slow starts in each of its past two games, which have come against Chicago and Orlando.

Following a first-half in which the Cavs fell behind the Bulls by double-digits, head coach Tyronn Lue suggested his team has been playing down to the level of its competition.

"We've gotta do a better job of respecting those guys," Lue said. "Until we do, we'll get off to slow starts and get into dog fights. We can't continue to start games the way we've been starting them."

Facing a team like Brooklyn, which isn't expected to contend for a playoff spot but possesses plenty of a young talent, Cleveland will have an opportunity to change that trend.

