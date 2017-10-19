After beating the Boston Celtics in their season opener, the Cleveland Cavaliers will return to action on Friday night, when they'll once again face a team expected to challenge their Eastern Conference supremacy in the Milwaukee Bucks.
Similar to the Cavs, the Bucks have gotten off to a 1-0 start to the 2017-18 campaign following their own victory over Kyrie Irving and the Celtics on Wednesday night.
You can find the TV channel, start time, live stream information, odd and all other information necessary for viewing the Cavs' first road game of the season below.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks game info, TV channel, start time, live stream, odds, key matchup
Date: Friday, October 20
Location: BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wis.
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN, Fox Sports Ohio
How to watch online/live stream: WatchESPN, Fox Sports Go
Betting line: Cleveland -2
Over-under: 210
Key matchup: Cavaliers' forward LeBron James (29 PPG, 16 RPG, 9.0 APG) vs. Bucks' forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (37.0 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)
