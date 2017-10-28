Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks: TV channel, live stream, lineups | October 29, 2017

One day after taking on the New Orleans Pelicans, the Cleveland Cavaliers will complete their three-game road trip with a 7 p.m. tip-off against the New York Knicks on Sunday, October 29.
You can find the TV channel, start time, live stream information, odd and all other information necessary for viewing the game below.
Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks game info, TV channel, start time, how to watch online/live stream, radio info
Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017
Location: Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox Sports Ohio
How to watch online/live stream: Fox Sports Go
Radio: WTAM 1100 / 100.7 WMMS / 87.7 FM (ESP)
Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks betting odds, lines, over-under
Betting line: N/A
Over-under: N/A
Odds: N/A
Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks starting lineups
Cleveland Cavaliers
C - Tristan Thompson
F - Kevin Love
F - LeBron James
G - J.R. Smith
G - Derrick Rose
New York Knicks
C - Enes Kanter
F - Kristaps Porzingis
G - Tim Hardaway Jr.
G - Courtney Lee
G- Ramon Sessions
