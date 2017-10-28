Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks: TV channel, live stream, lineups | October 29, 2017

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 20: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives to the basket during the second half of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center on October 20, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo: Stacy Revere, 2017 Getty Images)

One day after taking on the New Orleans Pelicans, the Cleveland Cavaliers will complete their three-game road trip with a 7 p.m. tip-off against the New York Knicks on Sunday, October 29.

You can find the TV channel, start time, live stream information, odd and all other information necessary for viewing the game below.

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks game info, TV channel, start time, how to watch online/live stream, radio info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017

Location: Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports Ohio

How to watch online/live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WTAM 1100 / 100.7 WMMS / 87.7 FM (ESP)

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks betting odds, lines, over-under

Betting line: N/A

Over-under: N/A

Odds: N/A

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks starting lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

C - Tristan Thompson

F - Kevin Love

F - LeBron James

G - J.R. Smith

G - Derrick Rose

New York Knicks

C - Enes Kanter

F - Kristaps Porzingis

G - Tim Hardaway Jr.

G - Courtney Lee

G- Ramon Sessions

