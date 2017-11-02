Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards: TV channel, live stream, lineups | November 3, 2017

Looking to snap a four-game losing streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers will return to action on Friday night for a 7 p.m. road matchup with the Washington Wizards.
You can find the TV channel, start time, live stream information, odds and all other information necessary for viewing the game below.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards game info, TV channel, start time, how to watch online/live stream, radio info
Date: Friday, November 3, 2017
Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox Sports Ohio, ESPN
How to watch online/live stream: Fox Sports Go, WatchESPN
Radio: WTAM 1100 / 100.7 WMMS / 87.7 FM (ESP), Sirius 207, 885
Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards betting odds, lines, over-under
Betting line: N/A
Over-under: N/A
Odds: N/A
Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards starting lineups
Cleveland Cavaliers
C - Kevin Love
F - Jae Crowder
F - LeBron James
G - J.R. Smith
G - Derrick Rose
Washington Wizards
C - Marcin Gortat
F - Jason Smith
F - Kelly Oubre Jr.
G - Bradley Beal
G- John Wall
