Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards: TV channel, live stream, lineups | November 3, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: Jeff Green #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks over Ian Mahinmi #28 of the Washington Wizards in the first half during a preseason game at Capital One Arena on October 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Patrick Smith, 2017 Getty Images)

Looking to snap a four-game losing streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers will return to action on Friday night for a 7 p.m. road matchup with the Washington Wizards.

You can find the TV channel, start time, live stream information, odds and all other information necessary for viewing the game below.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards game info, TV channel, start time, how to watch online/live stream, radio info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2017

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports Ohio, ESPN

How to watch online/live stream: Fox Sports Go, WatchESPN

Radio: WTAM 1100 / 100.7 WMMS / 87.7 FM (ESP), Sirius 207, 885

Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards betting odds, lines, over-under

Betting line: N/A

Over-under: N/A

Odds: N/A

Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards starting lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

C - Kevin Love

F - Jae Crowder

F - LeBron James

G - J.R. Smith

G - Derrick Rose

Washington Wizards

C - Marcin Gortat

F - Jason Smith

F - Kelly Oubre Jr.

G - Bradley Beal

G- John Wall

