Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks: TV channel, live stream, lineups | November 5, 2017

Oct 4, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon (14) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze, USA Today)

Two days after taking on the Washington Wizards in the nation's capital, the Cleveland Cavaliers will return home to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Sunday matinee.

You can find the TV channel, start time, live stream information, odds and all other information necessary for viewing the game below.

Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks game info, TV channel, start time, how to watch online/live stream, radio info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2017

Location: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio

Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports Ohio

How to watch online/live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WTAM 1100 / 100.7 WMMS / 87.7 FM (ESP)

Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks betting odds, lines, over-under

Betting line: N/A

Over-under: N/A

Odds: N/A

Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks starting lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

C - Kevin Love

F - Jae Crowder

F - LeBron James

G - J.R. Smith

G - Derrick Rose

Atlanta Hawks

C - Dewayne Dedmon

F - Mike Muscala

F - Taurean Prince

G - Kent Bazemore

G- Dennis Schroder

