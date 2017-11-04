Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks: TV channel, live stream, lineups | November 5, 2017

Two days after taking on the Washington Wizards in the nation's capital, the Cleveland Cavaliers will return home to take on the Atlanta Hawks in a Sunday matinee.
You can find the TV channel, start time, live stream information, odds and all other information necessary for viewing the game below.
Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks game info, TV channel, start time, how to watch online/live stream, radio info
Date: Sunday, November 5, 2017
Location: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
Start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox Sports Ohio
How to watch online/live stream: Fox Sports Go
Radio: WTAM 1100 / 100.7 WMMS / 87.7 FM (ESP)
Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks betting odds, lines, over-under
Betting line: N/A
Over-under: N/A
Odds: N/A
Cleveland Cavaliers-Atlanta Hawks starting lineups
Cleveland Cavaliers
C - Kevin Love
F - Jae Crowder
F - LeBron James
G - J.R. Smith
G - Derrick Rose
Atlanta Hawks
C - Dewayne Dedmon
F - Mike Muscala
F - Taurean Prince
G - Kent Bazemore
G- Dennis Schroder
