Cleveland Cavaliers balance 'circus' atmosphere that comes with success

CLEVELAND -- Since uniting the forces of small forward LeBron James, point guard Kyrie Irving and power forward Kevin Love in the summer of 2014, the Cleveland Cavaliers have garnered plenty of attention from media and fans alike.

And the Cavaliers have managed to handle all of the distractions to win back-to-back Eastern Conference championships, and currently hold a three-game lead over the Toronto Raptors in the standings after the midway point of the regular season.

“Initially, just not knowing what to expect, you come into a team like this, you have LeBron back in Northeast Ohio, there’s going to be so much attention,” Love said. “Kyrie was already here (with) Tristan.

“We added what everybody was calling ‘The Big Three,’ (and) it took a little bit of time. Every city, every road city we went to, it was a circus. Every time we turned into a certain hotel at two or three in the morning, it’d be lit up with people waiting for autographs, taking photos, stuff like that.”

According to Love, one of the things that helped overcome the circus-like atmosphere was getting on the court for practices and game.

“One of the easier transitions to get used to more than anything was getting everyone’s best shot every night,” Love said.

James knows well what it means to handle pressure, as he has dealt with constant scrutiny since his days at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School from 1999 to 2003.

“Toward the end, it started to get pretty hectic,” James said of his freshman year of high school.

But long before James and the Fighting Irish took the court with a starting five that was responsible for three OHSAA championships and four trips to the state final, he feels handling pressure was something instilled in him by facing challenges while growing up in the inner city.

“I think it started before then, just growing up in the situation I grew up in, a single-parent household,” James said. “The only child, I had to grow up a lot faster than the other kids. I had to grow up at like five or six years old. I didn’t need basketball to grow up.

“That was just in me. That’s in me.”

