Cleveland Cavaliers beat Milwaukee Bucks 124-119 behind 32 points from Kevin Love

CLEVELAND - Despite surrendering 40 points to star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 124-119 at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night.

It was a complete effort for the Cavs, which saw Kevin Love lead the team in scoring with 32 points and LeBron James added 30 points, 9 assists and 8 rebounds. Guard J.R. Smith also put together his strongest showing of the season, scoring 20 points with 5 three-pointers made.

What follows is a running live blog of the Cavs' latest victory, complete with highlights, score updates and analysis.

FINAL: Cavs 122, Bucks 117

4:26 remaining in 4th: Cavs 114, Bucks 105

Cavs finishing this one off strong with good efforts from Shumpert and Wade off the bench. Giannis is up to 40 but isn't getting enough help as the Cavs are putting together arguably their most complete effort of the season since they last played Milwaukee.

End of 3rd: Cavs 94, Bucks 90

Giannis now up to 36 points after just three, but Kevin Love has 30 and the Cavs starters and standing strong. Going to be a fun finish down the stretch.

2:25 reaming in 3rd: Cavs 90, Bucks 86

Cavs continuing a strong surge with LeBron up to 20 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds. J.R. Smith continues to help from outside and passed Rashard Lewis on the NBA's all-time 3-point makes list.

7:08 remaining in 3rd: Cavs 79, Bucks 76

Giannis and Kevin Love are going back and forth with 26 points apiece, but J.R. Smith just broke the tie with a 3-pointer off an assist from LeBron to lead to a Bucks' timeout.

Halftime: Bucks 67, Cavs 65

Bucks continue a big push (Giannis up to 21 points), but Cavs push back, cutting Milwaukee's lead to 2 on a Kevin Love layup with less than a second left. Cavs are going to need to re-find the same energy that helped create their double-digit lead in the first quarter.

2:15 remaining in 2nd: Bucks 59, Cavs 59

Bucks come storming back, using an 18-5 run to take a 3-point lead. Giannis has 16 points and Khris Middleton has added 13, with the Bucks shooting 7 for 17 from 3-point land.

8:15 remaining in 2nd: Cavs 47, Bucks 39

Cavs continuing to maintain their lead, thanks in large part to a strong bench effort that's included 6 points from Dwyane Wade and 5 from Kyle Korver. Cavs taking advantage with both Giannis and LeBron off the court.

End of 1st: Cavs 39, Bucks 28

Kyle Korver hits a 3 right before the buzzer to put the Cavs up 11 after 1. Strong first-quarter effort for the Cavs, who receive their own ovation from the home crowd coming off the court. 12 points for Kevin Love, 10 for LeBron, 8 for J.R. Smith.

3:59 remaining in 1st: Cavs 25, Bucks 20

Cavs' offense is off to a really strong -- and balanced -- start. J.R. Smith has 8, Kevin Love has 7 and LeBron has 6. Defense letting up a little, although there's only so much you can do against Giannis.

Of note: Former Cavalier Matthew Dellavedova received a nice ovation upon checking into the game for Milwaukee.

7:00 remaining in 1st: Cavs 15, Bucks 12

Unlike previous games, the Cavs' starting unit is off to a strong start. J.R. Smith is particularly active, which is an encouraging sign for Cleveland.

Pregame: Entertainment icon Wayne Newton is sitting directly behind the Cavs' bench.

