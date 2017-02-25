Cleveland Cavaliers believe Deron Williams will be great addition

The Cleveland Cavaliers believe point guard Deron Williams will be a great addition to the lineup. (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers did not pull off a last-minute deal before the NBA trade deadline passed on Thursday, but they are not done adding to the roster in an effort to bolster their chances of once again raising the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of The Finals, just as they did last year.

As was reported by several outlets before the Cavaliers (40-17) suffered a 117-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls (30-29) at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday night, veteran point guard Deron Williams intends to join Cleveland after his contract was bought out by the Dallas Mavericks late last week.

“He’ll be a great addition to our team,” center Tristan Thompson said. “He’s a steady point guard that knows how to play, can break down guys and can shoot the ball. If we get him, it’s going to be a great addition to our team, and it’s going to make us that much better.”

In 821 career games that span 12 seasons with the Utah Jazz, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets and Mavericks, Williams averaged 16.6 points, 8.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

During his final three years with the Jazz and one season split between Utah and New Jersey, Williams averaged a double-double of points and assists. A five-time NBA All-Star in the Western Conference, Williams has converted better than 48 percent of his two-point attempts and 35.6 percent of his looks from three-point range.

“Obviously, we kind of know his body of work and what he can bring to a team,” Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving said. “Now, you have to formulate it into a dynamic that fits our team.”

Adding Williams gives the Cavaliers depth at point guard, something they have looked to develop throughout training camp and the regular season, and he comes to Cleveland with plenty of playoff experience.

Williams has averaged 18.5 points, 8.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 38.1 minutes of play in 72 postseason games with the Jazz, Nets and Mavericks.

And Irving credits Cavaliers general manager David Griffin for making such an addition possible despite already having a high payroll and dealing with luxury taxes.

“I’ve gone on record saying Griff has one of the hardest jobs, but he’s unbelievable at it,” Irving said. “He exudes a lot of confidence, not only in the guys he brings in, but the guys here. For us, just leave trust in the front office. I think he does a great job. We have a great relationship, very open in terms of communication, and I think he’s doing great.”

(© 2017 WKYC)