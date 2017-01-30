Cleveland Cavaliers bring 'Next Man Up' mentality to tonight's game at Dallas

The Cleveland Cavaliers bring a "Next Man Up" mentality into tonight's game at Dallas. (Photo: Sergio Estrada, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Power forward Kevin Love has battled back injuries throughout his three-year tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and those flared up once again in Sunday’s 107-91 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Quicken Loans Arena.

In order to get an MRI on his ailing back, Love did not make the trip with the Cavaliers after the win and will be out for tonight’s game at the Dallas Mavericks.

“When he got out there, he felt something,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “He tried to give it a go again, and he just couldn’t go, so we had to get him out.”

Love played just 12 minutes against the Thunder, missing all four of his attempts from the field, including three three-point tries. Although Love struggled through back issues, he pulled down eight defensive rebounds.

No stranger to back issues himself, Cavaliers small forward LeBron James is committed to doing whatever he can to provide moral support for Love.

“It’s nothing to play with, and it’s a terrible feeling when your back is hurting,” James said. “It just limits you. I know it’s very frustrating for him because he puts in a lot of work. He’s in the weight room all the time. He’s doing his thing to keep his body in shape, and then, this is happening to him. Hopefully, things get better for him soon.”

Love’s back issues flared up at a time when he was playing his best basketball with the Cavaliers, an effort that was rewarded by the league when he selected as a reserve to the Eastern Conference All-Star team last Thursday night.

In three previous trips to the NBA All-Star Game with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2011, 2012 and 2014) of the Western Conference, Love averaged 10.67 points and 6.67 rebounds.

This season, Love has averaged 19.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.8 steals in 31.5 minutes over 41 games. With his shooting percentages up from the field and three-point range over the previous two years with the Cavaliers, Love has raised his offensive productivity by nearly four points per game.

At 32-14, the Cavaliers have the best record in the Eastern Conference and a 3.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics in the standings. Additionally, the Cavaliers lead the Indiana Pacers by 7.5 games in the Central Division.

“Like always, the next guy’s got to step up,” Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson said. “Champ (James Jones) came in and did a reverse layup. I haven’t seen that since maybe when he played at the University of Miami. Guys have got to step up. This has been our mantra since we first all came together, ‘The Next Man Up.’

“We’ve been talking about it every year, ‘Next Man Up.’ We hope Kevin gets well, takes care of his body because we’re going to need him for the long haul. Whatever he has to do to get to 100 percent, that’s the most important thing because we need Kev for the long haul. Everyone wants to push it through, but if you’re hurt or you’re not well, get right because we’re going to need the big fella.”

