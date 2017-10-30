Cleveland Cavaliers bust out epic costumes at LeBron James' Halloween Party

(Photo: DJ Steph Floss/Twitter)

What do you do when you've lost 3 in a row and 4 of your last 5 games?

If you're the Cleveland Cavaliers, you bust out some epic costumes and enjoy the night at LeBron James' annual Halloween party!

Check out some of these costumes:

Here's your host!

The man of the honor is here! @KingJames aka Pennywise! pic.twitter.com/mQRXb4S0s3 — DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017

Kevin Love as the wrestler Sting and J.R. Smith as a conehead might be the best of the night!

Isaiah Thomas going old school as Eazy-E

Cruisin' down the street in my '64 #ripEazyE #StraightOuttaCompton #Halloween2017 A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on Oct 30, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

Hello DWade and Gabrielle!

We're curious as to whom Kyle Korver talked into dressing up as an Oompa Loompa?

Thanks to ESPN Cleveland & Bleacher Report's Jordan Zirm for finding this beauty of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian:

omg Tristan and Khloe are going to Bron’s Halloween party as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen pic.twitter.com/sWiAfaIsyg — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 31, 2017

