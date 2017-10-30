Cleveland Cavaliers bust out epic costumes at LeBron James' Halloween Party

What do you do when you've lost 3 in a row and 4 of your last 5 games?
If you're the Cleveland Cavaliers, you bust out some epic costumes and enjoy the night at LeBron James' annual Halloween party!
Check out some of these costumes:
Here's your host!
The man of the honor is here! @KingJames aka Pennywise! pic.twitter.com/mQRXb4S0s3— DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017
Kevin Love as the wrestler Sting and J.R. Smith as a conehead might be the best of the night!
YOOOOOO @TheRealJRSmith and @kevinlove are killing it!!!! pic.twitter.com/D9mfIdqdtu— DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017
Isaiah Thomas going old school as Eazy-E
Hello DWade and Gabrielle!
Milli Vanilli have entered the building!!!! @DwyaneWade x @itsgabrielleu pic.twitter.com/DKAM3RgPsR— DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017
We're curious as to whom Kyle Korver talked into dressing up as an Oompa Loompa?
. @KyleKorver AMAZING!!!! pic.twitter.com/vLpwR6L8CX— DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017
Thanks to ESPN Cleveland & Bleacher Report's Jordan Zirm for finding this beauty of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian:
omg Tristan and Khloe are going to Bron’s Halloween party as Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen pic.twitter.com/sWiAfaIsyg— Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 31, 2017
