Cleveland Cavaliers bust out epic costumes at LeBron James' Halloween Party

Cavs enjoy the night at LeBron James' Halloween party

WKYC 11:35 PM. EDT October 30, 2017

What do you do when you've lost 3 in a row and 4 of your last 5 games?

If you're the Cleveland Cavaliers, you bust out some epic costumes and enjoy the night at LeBron James' annual Halloween party!

Check out some of these costumes: 

Here's your host! 

Kevin Love as the wrestler Sting and J.R. Smith as a conehead might be the best of the night! 

Isaiah Thomas going old school as Eazy-E

 

Cruisin' down the street in my '64 #ripEazyE #StraightOuttaCompton #Halloween2017

A post shared by Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) on

Hello DWade and Gabrielle! 

We're curious as to whom Kyle Korver talked into dressing up as an Oompa Loompa? 

Thanks to ESPN Cleveland & Bleacher Report's Jordan Zirm for finding this beauty of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian: 

