Cleveland Cavaliers C Andrew Bogut suffers fractured left tibia vs. Heat

CLEVELAND - One minute into his first game as a member of the Cavaliers, center Andrew Bogut had to be helped off the floor due to a left leg injury suffered against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

The Cavaliers have just confirmed that the injury is a fractured left tibia.

Bogut, who just arrived in Cleveland hours earlier due to issues with his visa, was defending Miami's Okaro White, when his left leg collided with White's left knee early in the 2nd quarter.

The 32-year-old Australian was assisted off the floor and into the locker room by teammates Tristan Thompson and James Jones. He did not put any weight on his left leg.

According to a statement from the Cavaliers, Bogut was taken to the Cleveland Clinic for further imaging and evaluation. Additional updates will be made as they become available.

Bogut signed with the Cavaliers last week after having his contract bought out by the Philadelphia 76ers.

