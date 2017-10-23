Cleveland Cavaliers-Chicago Bulls: TV channel, live stream, odds, lineups | October 24, 2017

Dwyane Wade #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers tries to drive around Jerian Grant #2 of the Chicago Bulls in the second half during a pre season game at Quicken Loans Arena on October 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Chicago won the game 108-94. (Photo: Gregory Shamus, 2017 Getty Images)

After losing their first game of the season on Saturday -- a 114-93 defeat at the hands of the Orlando Magic -- the Cleveland Cavaliers will return to action on Tuesday night, looking to rebound as they host the Chicago Bulls.

You can find the TV channel, start time, live stream information, odd and all other information necessary for viewing the game below.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls game info, TV channel, start time, how to watch online/live stream, radio info

Date: Tuesday, October 24

Location: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports Ohio, NBA TV

How to watch online/live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: WTAM 1100 / 100.7 WMMS

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls betting odds, lines, over-under

Betting line: Cleveland -14.5

Over-under: N/A

Odds: N/A

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls starting lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

C - Kevin Love

F - Jae Crowder

F - LeBron James

G - J.R. Smith

G - Jose Calderon

Chicago Bulls

C - Robin Lopez

F - Lauri Markkanen

G - Paul Zipser

G - Justin Holiday

G- Jerian Grant

Key storyline

After spending his first three games with the Cavs as the team's starting shooting guard, Dwyane Wade will come off the bench on Tuesday to face his former team. According to Cleveland head coach Tyronn Lue, the 12-time All-Star approached him following the team's loss to Orlando suggesting the move, which will reinsert J.R. Smith in the Cavs' starting lineup.

"We talked about it before he got here that it'd be a better fit for him coming off the bench," Lue said of Wade, who signed with the Cavs last month after reaching a buyout agreement with the Bulls. "He's been a starter for his whole career, so we wanted to try to start him. He came to me and said, 'You know what, coach? What you said was right. I might be able to be featured more and handle the ball more in the second-unit. Let's make that move and make that adjustment.' He came to me with it after the game the other night."

Playing 23.7 minutes per game, Wade has averaged a career-low 5.7 points per game while shooting just 28 percent from the field through the Cavs' first three contests. Over the course of his 15-year career, he's started in 907 of the 918 games he's played in.

