Cleveland Cavaliers content to play with 'what we got': Photos

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are content to play with "what we got" after not making a deal at the NBA trade deadline. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- “We got what we got.”

That is the impromptu mantra of the Cleveland Cavaliers as they head down the stretch run of the regular season and prepare for the NBA Playoffs, especially after the team did not make any last-second deals at the trade deadline Thursday.

Although the Cavaliers (40-16), the top team in both the Central Division and Eastern Conference, could add veterans who get bought out of their contracts by struggling organizations, for the most part, their lineup is set for the remainder of the year.

“I got that from Larry Hughes,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said of the motto. “I got that from Larry Hughes a long time ago.

“We played for the Wizards, and he’s like, ‘We got what we got.’ That was just like a little joke. I guess everybody’s using it, but we got what we go. I like what we have. We’ve got to lace ‘em up. This is our team, so let’s do it.”

The Cavaliers returned from the All-Star Game break with a 119-104 victory over the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena Thursday night, and after posting a triple-double, small forward LeBron James spoke on the team’s upward trend.

James started the stretch run of the season with an 18-point, 15-assist, 13-rebound performance in the victory. In addition to his totals, James was efficient from the field, knocking down seven of his 11 attempts.

“Listen, the only thing that matters is the guys on the court, the guys that come to work every day,” James said. “The moves will be made by the GM and things of that nature. The coaching staff is ready to put the guys on the floor. That’s my concern, that’s my mindset right now, getting this team geared up for the postseason, and we want to continue to play good ball.”

Since the start of February, the Cavaliers have won eight of their last 10 games, including a pair of four-game winning streaks, which has staked them out to a four-game lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference and 11-game advantage over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division.

“We’re just playing good basketball,” James said. “We got back to playing our type of basketball. It had nothing to do with the team. It was just the way we were playing. I’ve always felt good about the team.

“Even coming into the season, even in January, I felt good about our team. It was just about the way we were playing, but I feel really good about the way we’re playing right now, and Coach Lue has a really good handle on what he would like us to do on the court.”

