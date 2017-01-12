Cleveland Cavaliers continue to struggle away from The Q

Cleveland Cavaliers continue to struggle away from Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Since the joining of forces between small forward LeBron James, point guard Kyrie Irving and power forward Kevin Love, the Cleveland Cavaliers have had plenty of successes, including an NBA Championship last summer, but there have been struggles too.

And nowhere have those struggles come to a head more than at the Moda Center against the Portland Trail Blazers, who defeated the Cavaliers, 102-86, Wednesday night, which was the seventh loss for the team away from Quicken Loans Arena.

“I don’t know why that is, but they play great here though,” said Love, an Oregon native. “The Blazers get their crowd into it. It’s tough to say at certain places why it’s like that, but Utah is kind of the same way, too. I don’t know why that is or how it shakes out like that, but sometimes, things are hard to explain.”

The Cavaliers started off their six-game road trip with a pair of victories over the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, but they have fallen on hard times, specifically on the offensive end of the floor each of the last two nights.

In consecutive losses at the Utah Jazz and Trail Blazers, the Cavaliers have knocked down just 18 three-pointers and 59 shots from the field.

Combined between the losses at Utah and Portland, the Cavaliers have converted 59 of their 167 attempts from the floor (35.3 percent), and 18 of their 61 three-point tries (29.5 percent).

The 16-point loss was the third straight for the Cavaliers in Portland since “The Big Three” came together in the summer of 2014, and those three setbacks have come by a combined total of 64 points.

“We’re probably one of the worst teams in the league in back-to-backs, so we struggle with that, and have an older team,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “The way we play, we’re going to struggle. Two years ago, we came off an emotional game with Golden State on Christmas and we fly in here and it’s basically a scheduled loss.

“They’re a good team at home. We know they play well at home, just like Utah plays well at home. When you come here, you’ve got to have your hard hat on, ready to play. We knew it was going to be a tough game for us.”

