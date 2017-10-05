Cleveland Cavaliers extend radio contract with WTAM, WMMS

CCleveland Cavaliers fans gather outside of The Quicken Loans Arena before Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors on June 19, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Angelo Merendino, 2016 Getty Images)

The Cavaliers will be heard on WTAM 1100 for years to come, after the team announced a multi-year extention with iHeartMedia Thursday.

The agreement will maintain WTAM and WMMS 100.7 as the flagship stations for the Cavs, with John Michael and Jim Chones continuing to provide play-by-play and Mike Snyder and Brad Sellers providing studio coverage. All Cavs preseason, regular season, and playoff games will be broadcast on at least one (often both) of the stations, as well as others across the Elk & Elk Cleveland Cavaliers Radio Network.

In addition, the agreement also keeps Cleveland Monsters hockey games on 99.1 WMMS-HD2 with play-by-play man Tony Brown, as well as a Spanish broadcast of Cavs games on La Mega 87.7, with Rafael Hernandez Brito on the mic.

The exact terms and length of the agreement were not disclosed. The Cavs will tip-off the 2017-18 season Oct. 17 against the Boston Celtics at The Q.

