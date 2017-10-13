Cleveland Cavaliers F Kevin Love shares his No. 1 fashion rule

(Photo: Neilson Barnard, Getty Images)

Kevin Love is no stranger to fashion. After all, while the other two members of the Cleveland Cavaliers' now-former 'big three' spent the summer subtweeting each other, Love was starring in Banana Republic ads.

So it makes sense that Esquire would choose Love as one of four athletes -- along with Portland Trailblazers guard C.J. McCollum, New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorious and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan -- to interview about their respective styles.

Among the revelations the Cavs' starting center shared with the magazine was his No. 1 style rule, which he said is "to always look polished and put together."

"I am all about looking good while being comfortable," Love said.

Love also divulged his worst style mistake, as well as his fashion inspiration. As for the intersection of sports and style, which the 29-year-old has become somewhat of a poster child for, Love said: "Style has become a huge influence in sports, so it's about embracing that interest and using moments to highlight it during the season and off-season. A partnership like the one I have with Banana Republic gives me access to clothes that help me look and feel great without sacrificing functionality."

You can read the rest of Love's fashion friendly comments at Esquire.com.

