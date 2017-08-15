Cleveland Cavaliers F LeBron James' NBA 2K18 player rating revealed

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 16: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 16, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving may be gracing the cover of the upcoming NBA 2K18 video game, but the disgruntled Cleveland Cavaliers guard may once again find himself unable to escape LeBron James's sizable shadow.

In the lead-up to the release of the latest edition of the popular series on Sept. 19, 2KSports developers have been revealing ratings for the game to individual players. On Tuesday, we learned that James will rate as a 97 overall (out of 99), via his close friend, Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (an 84 in this year's game).

James' 97 rating ranks as the highest known rating in this year's game. Earlier this summer, it was revealed that Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will carry a 96 rating, while guard Steph Curry will possess a 94. James' 97 is also an improvement from last year's game, NBA 2K17, in which rated as a 96.

The game's cover athlete, Irving, meanwhile, rates as a 90 -- which he was apparently unhappy about.

Irving, who reportedly requested a trade from the Cavs last month, will don Cleveland's new Nike uniform on the cover of the game -- although it remains to be seen which team's jersey he'll be wearing when the rosters are updated prior to the start of the season.

