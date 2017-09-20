Cleveland Cavaliers F Richard Jefferson shares story behind his famous 'RJ' tattoo

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: Richard Jefferson #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives on Brandon Ingram #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center on March 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Harry How, 2017 Getty Images)

Of all the tattoos on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster, none is perhaps as identifiable as the 'RJ' on Richard Jefferson's left shoulder.

Jefferson's ink is very -- shall we say, 1990s -- and has been widely discussed (and let's be honest, mocked) on social media.

Appearing on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast on Wednesday, the 37-year-old Jefferson not only said he had no regrets regarding the infamous tattoo, but shared the story of how it came to be.

"I have one of the most recognizable tattoos in all of sports and not for a good reason," Jefferson admitted. "This is what happened: I go to the University of Arizona on my visit. Mike Bibby is my host, Luke Walton is on my visit also. I'm going there and Mike Bibby's like, 'Oh, I'm going to go get a tattoo' -- mind you, he's my host, right? He was like, 'If you come with me, I'll get you one.'

"Being a 17-year-old kid, I'm like, 'Sure, why not?' So I go there, no thought, no nothing and I was like, 'I have no idea what I should get' and [Bibby] was like, 'Just get your initials.' Mind you, nobody up until that point had ever called me 'RJ.' My name has always been Richard. I get this tattoo when I'm 17-years-old on my visit, I commit on my visit. The rest is history."

Entering his 17th season in the NBA, Jefferson and his famous 'RJ' tattoo will once again suit up for the Cavs, wkick offset to kickoff training camp next week.

You can listen to the entirety of Jefferson's interview (some language not suitable for work) at Podcast One.

