Cleveland Cavaliers fans react to Kyrie Irving's antics following trade demand

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 22: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates with fans during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - While Kyrie Irving may ultimately wind up winning his request for a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, the disgruntled guard is already losing in the court of public opinion.

In the week following ESPN's report that Irving has asked for a trade from the franchise he spent the first six years of his career with, the 4-time All-Star has appeared in two viral videos in which he appears to mock teammate LeBron James. The latest came on early-Sunday morning, when Irving was spotted laughing alongside Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, who seemed to mock James' workout routine on the dance floor of NBA forward Harrison Barnes' wedding.

We took to our official Twitter account to ask Cavaliers fans to describe their current feelings toward Irving in .gif form.

Unsurprisingly, Irving's antics have rubbed Cleveland the wrong way.

(Mobile users, click here to view)

If Cleveland is unhappy with Irving's actions now, just wait until he's no longer wearing a Cavaliers uniform -- something that appears to be more inevitable with each passing day.

© 2017 WKYC-TV