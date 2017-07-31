WKYC
Cleveland Cavaliers fans react to Kyrie Irving's antics following trade demand

WKYC 12:43 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

CLEVELAND - While Kyrie Irving may ultimately wind up winning his request for a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, the disgruntled guard is already losing in the court of public opinion. 

In the week following ESPN's report that Irving has asked for a trade from the franchise he spent the first six years of his career with, the 4-time All-Star has appeared in two viral videos in which he appears to mock teammate LeBron James. The latest came on early-Sunday morning, when Irving was spotted laughing alongside Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, who seemed to mock James' workout routine on the dance floor of NBA forward Harrison Barnes' wedding.

We took to our official Twitter account to ask Cavaliers fans to describe their current feelings toward Irving in .gif form.

Unsurprisingly, Irving's antics have rubbed Cleveland the wrong way.

If Cleveland is unhappy with Irving's actions now, just wait until he's no longer wearing a Cavaliers uniform -- something that appears to be more inevitable with each passing day.

