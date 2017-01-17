Cleveland Cavaliers feel there's no rivalry with Golden State Warriors

The Cleveland Cavaliers feel there's no rivalry with the Golden State Warriors. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

Despite competing against them in each of the last two NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers do not see the matchup against the Golden State Warriors as a rivalry.



The Cavaliers stated that before Monday’s meeting, and they said it after taking a 35-point loss, 126-91, against the Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.



“I don’t think it’s a rivalry,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “I just think it’s two great teams that have aspirations.



“I don’t believe I’ve ever had a rivalry in the NBA. There’s too many guys that move and go places. Teams are different looks. It’s just totally different than the ‘80s, obviously, when we saw the Celtics and the Lakers go at it so much. I don’t look at it as a rivalry.”



Prior to Monday’s drubbing in Oakland, the Cavaliers had won four straight and five of the last six games against the Warriors dating back to last June’s seven-game series in The Finals, which Cleveland won thanks to a 93-89 decision in Game 7 in Oracle Arena, which capped off the first comeback from a 3-1 deficit in NBA history.



And yet, even after a Christmas Day win over the Warriors in come-from-behind fashion, the Cavaliers contended the competition with Golden State is just typical NBA action between upper-echelon teams.



“It’s just two great teams playing, so there’s no streak, there’s no anything for me personally,” point guard Kyrie Irving said. “I don’t really pay attention to any of that. It’s just another chance for us to get better. Obviously, there’s things we can get better at, and it showed out there. I know it’ll show on film when we watch it in a few days, and we’ll move on.”



In order to become a great NBA rivalry like the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers had when Larry Bird and Magic Johnson competed against each other in the 1980s or the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons had in the early 1990s while competing for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, Irving believes both the Warriors and Cavaliers have a lot of work to do.



“Why would it feel like a rivalry? What’s the definition of a rivalry, though?” Irving said when pressed on the matter.



“I know Bulls-Pistons, Lakers-Celtics, where they’re going at it literally every, single time. That’s a legit (rivalry). I think you’ve got to give a few more years to call it a rivalry. Hopefully, these two teams, our two teams can stick together and we can call it a rivalry over the course of a few years, but both teams have changed so much since the three-year span we’ve been playing against each other. We’ve just been trying to do the best we can, go out there, give a show for the fans, compete at a high level. If we meet in The Finals, great. We leave it all out on the floor and we move on.”

