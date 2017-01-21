Cleveland Cavaliers find success when sharing the basketball

The Cleveland Cavaliers found success when sharing the basketball in a 118-103 win over the Phoenix Suns Thursday night. (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- During the course of their six-game road trip, the Cleveland Cavaliers got away from what makes them a successful offensive team, and it resulted in three losses in their previous four games heading into Thursday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.



But the Cavaliers regrouped offensively, and it resulted in a 118-103 win over the Suns (13-29) in front of the home fans at Quicken Loans Arena.



“We showed a tape and a video before the game just showing who we are, moving the basketball, making the extra pass, finding your teammates, and it showed,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “We made the extra pass, we looked for guys. Having 29 assists, we could’ve had a lot more because we actually moved the ball well and got great shots outside of that third quarter when we were messing around.



“It was just a great effort. I thought defensively, we competed, had a lot of good stops. They got to the free-throw line, I thought a little bit too much. Booker got to the free-throw line too much, but we did a good job against him. He had 39 points in back-to-back games, so we did a really good job of trying to take him out of the game.”



Lue used a pregame video session as an opportunity to remind the players of “what we need to do,” and it worked, as they handed out 29 assists on their 43 made baskets, including 19 three-pointers.



“How many assists did we have? It wasn’t that hard,” Cavaliers power forward Channing Frye said. “He just had to show us. Sometimes, teams play you different, and sometimes, I think you just need a reminder.



“Our pace was good. We’re still kind of figuring things out. There’s still slip-ups here and there. We’re never going to play a perfect game, but overall, we had fun. We were playing hard, working through our mistakes and just kind of grinding it out.”



Small forward LeBron James added, “We just made it a point. It was a big point of emphasis. Coming off of our road trip, we just weren’t playing Cavalier basketball and getting the moving and popping from one side to the other. It was just good to get back to playing the way we’ve been playing for most of the season.”



Although point guard Kyrie Irving and James carried the load offensively with 26 and 21-point performances, they got double-digit production from forwards James Jones and Frye, as well as shooting guard Iman Shumpert.



In a spot start for Kevin Love, Jones totaled 14 points, while Shumpert added 17 in a starting role. Frye came off the bench to score 18 points and pull down 10 rebounds.



“That’s how you know we’re playing the right way,” Irving said. “Guys were ready to shoot. We’re coming off pick and rolls, me and ‘Bron, and just seeing the weak-side action and shooters ready to shoot. Guys are willing cutters, getting easy baskets, and when we’re getting stops, we can get out in transition and pick up our pace. When we’re doing that, getting stops, we’re a tough team to beat.”

