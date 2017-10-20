Cleveland Cavaliers G Derrick Rose sprains ankle in win over Milwaukee

Oct 20, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward John Henson (31) in the second quarter at BMO Harris Bradley Center. (Photo: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

The Cavaliers picked up their first road win of the season on Friday, beating the Bucks, 116-97, in Milwaukee. But it came with a price.

Point guard Derrick Rose suffered an ankle sprain after a hard foul by Milwaukee's Greg Monroe early in the fourth quarter. Fox Sports Ohio captured this shot on Twitter:

Rose actually stayed in the game and hit both of his free throws. But Head Coach Tyronn Lue delivered the bad news after the game, via Jason Lloyd of The Athletic:

Ty Lue said Derrick Rose sprained his ankle tonight and "it doesn't look good." Expecting Calderon to start at PG tmrw vs Orlando — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) October 21, 2017

Rose has played very well so far for the Cavaliers, averaging 13 points in the forst two games as part of a balanced lineup for the Wine and Gold. He has struggled with injuries over the past five seasons, including missing 18 games due to a torn meniscus in his left knee last year.

