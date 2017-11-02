Cleveland Cavaliers G Dwyane Wade on UNINTERRUPTED: 'The role here is different'

(Photo: UNINTERRUPTED)

CLEVELAND - No one is happy about the Cleveland Cavaliers' ugly start to the season. The Wine and Gold have lost 4 straight games and are just 3-5 coming out of the gate.

Fans aren't happy. And neither is veteran guard Dwyane Wade.

Wade is averaging just under 8 points per game, playing an average of 21 minutes per contest thus far with the Cavs coming off of the bench. Fans have apparently been flooding his social media with questions about why he isn't playing as much or scoring as much as we're accustomed to seeing from him in the past.

On Thursday night, Wade took to social media, posting a 2 minute video on UNINTERRUPTED.

“I came here to the @cavs to be a part of the solution, not a part of the problem.” — @DwyaneWade addresses the team’s recent struggles. pic.twitter.com/kcGMZRgH8I — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) November 3, 2017

Among some of Wade's thoughts: "I've seen a lot lately, because of the struggle of my team and the struggle of my play, of trying to figure out my role. A lot of people are saying 'Oh, he's gonna get back to averaging 20 points a game.' I'm here to help this team in whatever capacity I can from a veteran standpoint, from a second unit standpoint. And I'm trying to figure that out."

"The 20 points a game thing ain't gonna happen," Wade added laughing.

Towards the end, Wade made this statement which really stands out:

"I came to the Cavs to be a part of the solution, not a part of the problem."

© 2017 WKYC-TV