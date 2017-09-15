Nov 2, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Injured Cleveland Cavaliers guards Iman Shumpert (left) and Kyrie Irving (right) watch warm ups before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, USA Today)

CLEVELAND - It wouldn't take much more than having an active Instagram account to know that Iman Shumpert and Kyrie Irving are friends. Ever since Shumpert joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, the two have maintained a consistent presence on each other's social media pages.

Such posts, however, are now likely to occur much less frequently. It's not that they aren't still friends -- "It's all love, Kyrie and I still talk all the time," Shumpert said -- but after the Cavs traded Irving to the Boston Celtics last month, the two are no longer teammates.

During an appearance on Complex News' "Every Day Struggle" on Friday, Shumpert weighed in publicly for the first time on the blockbuster deal, which occurred after Irving asked the Cavs for a trade in July.

"It's all business, man," Shumpert said.

Shumpert denied being blindsided by Irving's trade request, although he did admit to being surprised that it was leaked to the media. According to Shumpert, Irving's frustration with the Cavs wasn't about any personal issues, but rather his fit in playing alongside fellow stars LeBron James and Kevin Love.

"You gotta think, they're three superstar All-Stars on one team. As frustrating as it is for me just to deal with that, it's like, for another superstar?" Shumpert said. "We all kinda knew about certain things about this team that was tough. It was tough."

As a result, Irving now finds himself in Boston, where he was sent in exchange for All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick. Shumpert, meanwhile, remains in Cleveland, despite also being the subject of trade rumors this summer.

Much like the Irving trade, however, the seventh-year guard isn't taking it personally.

"I've been getting traded since I got in this league, as far as rumors go," Shumpert said.

You can watch the entirety of Shumpert's appearance on "Everyday Struggle" (some language not safe for work) in the video below)

© 2017 WKYC-TV