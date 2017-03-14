Cleveland Cavaliers GM David Griffin: Kevin Love could return during upcoming road trip

Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates his basket in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on January 6, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin offered up some good news prior to Tuesday night's game against the Detroit Pistons. Kevin Love may soon return to the floor.

Love has been out of action since undergoing knee surgery on February 14. The defending NBA Champions have struggled in his absence, going just 7-6.

"Kevin went through a 3-on-3 today," said Griffin. "Everything that happens for him is a step in the process. Every next step you take in rehab allows for the possibility of swelling. But If he gets through everything, I would anticipate he'll play sometime on the road trip."

Prior to the knee injury, Love was having his best year as a Cavalier, averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds per game. He was selected as a reserve for the Eastern Conference in the NBA All-Star Game.

The Cavs will start a four-game road trip on Saturday in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

In the meantime, Love posted this photo of his jersey in his locker at Quicken Loans Arena on Instagram.

