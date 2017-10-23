Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith cited for reckless driving in Bay Village

J.R. Smith (Photo: AP)

BAY VILLAGE - Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith was cited for reckless driving due to excessive speed in Bay Village earlier this month.

According to a police report, Smith was driving a 2016 Dodge Charger westbound on Lake Road near Glen Park Drive on Oct. 12 around 1:19 a.m.

The report states that Smith was cited for reckless operation for driving at excessive speeds. Smith's rate of speed was not specified in the report.

Smith was scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday. In lieu of an appearance, he'll plead not guilty.

