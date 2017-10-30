Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith continues online feud with Stephen A. Smith

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 20: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers participates in warmups at halftime during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center on October 20, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo: Stacy Revere, 2017 Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith has never been one to bite his tongue. Nor has Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith.

Mix the two together and fireworks are sure to fly.

That proved to be the case this weekend after the ESPN personality criticized the Cavs veteran for wearing the hood attached to the NBA's new Nike shooting shirts. The First Take host even went as far as to reference the 2012 shooting of Travyon Martin, stating:

“In Game 1, when they played against Boston, J.R. Smith was sitting on that bench in the fourth quarter with a hoodie on. I don’t know why the hell Nike made these damn uniforms that have hoods attached to it by the way. You got a lot of those white folks in the audience that’s gonna think this is Trayvon Martin being revisited. And I’m not joking about it. The bench is no place for someone to be wearing hoodies.”

Stephen A.'s comments clearly struck a nerve with Smith, who took to Twitter on Saturday to respond. After Stephen A. proceeded to claim his criticism was aimed at Nike and not Smith on Monday morning's episode of First Take, the 14th-year Cavaliers guard was back at it, taking aim at the ESPN host and his show in a series of tweets.

Don’t get mad at me cause y’all show trash! Ratings are down it’s no secret! Everyone knows! The best part about it is you take time out — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 30, 2017

Your day to prepare for what your going to say about me. It’s so flattering I’m so appreciative for giving me my own time thank you! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 30, 2017

Didn’t he have his own show before am what happen? Now he gone get kicked off this one too? Guess it’s back to the #DrawingBoard — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 30, 2017

Him an max trying to bring the show back after skip left! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/U6U8KctrgE — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 30, 2017

#UncleTom to the Fullest — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) October 30, 2017

Stephen A. then posted a reply of his own, stating that it would mark his "last words" on the manner. Although if these past few days have been any indication, it seems unlikely this subject will be going away anytime soon for either Smith.

Here are my last words on this J.R. Smith nonsense: pic.twitter.com/eOmhCFsMlg — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 30, 2017

