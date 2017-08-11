Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving unveils shoe collaboration with Kobe Bryant

A detail view of the Kyrie 3 Nike sneakers worn by Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - For the past month, Kyrie Irving has been the talk of the NBA. And on Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers star made another headline.

Only this time, it had nothing to do with the disgruntled guard's reported request for a trade. Rather, it was Irving's Nike shoe line that was grabbing the attention for the 4-time All-Star on Friday.

In an Instagram post, Irving revealed an upcoming collaboration with former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who he has long considered an idol.

Bruce Lee Edition KYRIE3 @kobebryant inspired and influenced. A post shared by Kyrie Irving (@kyrieirving) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

"This is for the culture and it's by the culture and I'm glad we could all push it together," Irving said. "I'm excited to show you guys what we have in store."

The shoe is a mashup of Nike's Kyrie 3 shoe and Bryant's famous Bruce Lee colorway. The shoe's tongue features a combination of both Irving and Bryant's signature Nike logos.

In 2016, Irving wore a similar colorway of his Kyrie 2 shoe for his final showdown with Bryant. He also wore a 'mismatched' Bruce Lee colorway of the Kyrie 3 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals this past June.

Since receiving his first signature shoe in late-2014, Irving has consistently laid claim to one of basketball's best-selling sneakers. How the rest of the offseason shakes out, however, may very well determine just how well his latest shoe sells.

No word yet on when the Kyrie 3-Kobe collaboration will release.

© 2017 WKYC-TV