Cleveland Cavaliers hope practice will make perfect

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hopeful that a practice during their west-coast trip will help cure their offensive woes. (Photo: Russell Isabella, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- “Practice makes perfect.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers have not had much time to practice in recent weeks because of the schedule, but after back-to-back losses to the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers on the road, including a 16-point setback at the Moda Center Wednesday night, they are hoping that adage is true.

“That’d be nice,” Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving said of getting to practice again. “That’d be nice, but we’re professionals, so we’ve just got to figure it out and just see where we can get better.

“Shoot-around and practice are two completely different things, and you appreciate it more from the practice standpoint where you’re able to practice things you’ll eventually see. We do an incredible job. T-Lue and our coaching staff do an incredible job preparing us. There were a few things we tried to do out there on the floor, and it was kind of on the fly.

“We just showed up to the arena and were showing on the pick and rolls. Usually, we have some visual guys, some auditory learners, different guys on the team, so practice does the mind good and does the body good sometimes. I think we’re in need of it, but we’re on the west-coast road trip, west-coast swing, so we’ve just got to make do with the time that we have.”

Following the loss in front of his hometown fans, Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love addressed the media and told reporters that he expressed the need for a practice while on the bench during the loss to the Trail Blazers.

“Not only to get Kyle (Korver) integrated and comfortable, but we just need a little touch-up,” Love said. “Whether it’s some of our shots, some of our plays, getting out in transition, playing with pace, we’re always a better team when we do that. Practice time would be great for us. It’s just hard to find right now.”

Cavaliers small forward LeBron James added, “We’ll get one in Golden State Sunday. We need it just to get back on the court and get re-acclimated to what needs to be done, get Kyle acclimated on what needs to be done. There’s only so much film and watching film and we didn’t get an opportunity to have a walk-through because of the situation with last night. We need it.”

Love is confident the much needed practice time will help the Cavaliers improve, especially on the offensive end of the floor.

Cleveland has struggled to shoot the ball since the calendar turned to 2017, including a 28-for-82 (34.1 percent) performance against the Trail Blazers. The Cavaliers made only nine three-pointers, marking the second straight game the team has converted less than 10 of its long-range shots.

“That’s just kind of what I mean,” Love said. “How many shots around the basket or how many great looks from three have we had and missed?

“I think, sometimes, individually, you go through it or for a team as well. Looking at film and getting practice time in will be great for us, but we need to figure it out on the fly right now, and just continue to get over the hump and win basketball games.”

(© 2017 WKYC)