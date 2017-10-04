Cleveland Cavaliers hope to attend Cleveland Indians' playoff opener

National Basketball Association Cleveland Cavaliers attend game two of the American League Championship Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on October 15, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Elsa, 2016 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Some of the most iconic pictures from the Cleveland Indians' 2016 postseason run weren't even images of the actual team. Rather, with the Cleveland Cavaliers still enjoying their championship hangover, several members of Cleveland's professional basketball team opted to cheer on their baseball counterparts in-person -- in a very public display.

Now LeBron James and Co. may be on the verge of creating some very similar memories.

Per Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal, Kevin Love said on Wednesday that the Cavs are hoping to attend the Indians' American League Divisional Series opener against the New York Yankees on Thursday night. The Cavs are currently in the midst of training camp, with their preseason opener against the Atlanta Hawks taking place on Wednesday night.

A year ago, the Cavs were similarly visible in a suite at Progressive Field during the two home games that comprised the Indians' ALDS series victory over the Boston Red Sox. Although the start of the World Series coincided with the beginning of their own season -- and their championship right night celebration -- the Cavs made it back to Progressive Field for Game 7 of the 'Fall Classic,' leading to this memorable .gif:

via GIPHY

The Tribe may have gone on to lose the matchup in extra innings to the Chicago Cubs, but the memories persist.

What lasting images will the Indians and Cavs combine for this postseason? It looks like we'll be finding out as early as Thursday.

© 2017 WKYC-TV