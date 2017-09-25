Cleveland Cavaliers 'hopeful' Isaiah Thomas will return by January

Isaiah Thomas is introduced as a Cleveland Cavalier at Cleveland Clinic Courts on September 7, 2017 in Independence, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO - As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to kick off training camp, the team provided some clarity regarding newly acquired All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas. According to the Cavs, the team is hopeful Thomas will be available to play by January.

Acquired by Cleveland in August in the blockbuster deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, Thomas is still in the midst of rehabilitating a hip injury that brought his 2017 postseason to an end. Per the Cavs, the 2-time All-Star "has successfully continued with the rehabilitation process related to his right hip impingement" and his status will be updated after the start of the regular season in mid-October.

Earning All-NBA second-team honors, the 5-foot-9 guard averaged an Eastern Conference-best 28.9 points per game while leading the Celtics to a No. 1 playoff seed. In addition to Thomas, the Cavs acquired forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic, the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick and a future second-round pick in exchange for Irving.

Cleveland head coach Tyronn Lue announced at the team's media day on Monday that former MVP and free agent acquisition Derrick Rose will start at point guard in Thomas' absence.

