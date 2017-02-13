Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert begins testing injured ankle

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Iman Shumpert began testing his injured left ankle at Monday's practice. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Iman Shumpert will test his injured left ankle tomorrow morning and is hopeful to play in Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Out since last week’s 140-135 overtime win at the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center, Shumpert was on the practice floor Monday with his teammates.

“I’m good,” Shumpert told the media after practice. “I can still feel it, but it’s nothing where I can’t move around and get what I need to do done.

“I’m going to go with the team to Minnesota and work it out in shootaround. If everything’s straight, I may play.”

Currently, the Cavaliers (37-16) hold a 2.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings, as well as an 8.5-game edge over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division.

The Cavaliers play two more games before NBA All-Star Weekend at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, starting Tuesday night at the Minnesota Timberwolves and following it up Wednesday against the Pacers at Quicken Loans Arena.

“Today was my first time really getting to run around on it, so we’ll see how it feels tomorrow and go from there,” Shumpert said when asked if he thought about waiting until after the NBA All-Star Game to make his return.

Shumpert was inserted into the starting lineup on Friday, January 13, against the Sacramento Kings, and the player known more for his defensive abilities showed off his offensive prowess.

Shumpert scored in double figures in his first six and seven of his first eight games in the starting lineup, averaging 10.75 points over 11 contests before being sidelined with the ankle injury.

Additionally, Shumpert found his three-point shot during his extended time in the starting lineup, burying 46.1 percent of his three-pointers, including three or more triples in six of those 12 starts.

“With J.R. being out, it gave me an opportunity to be with the first group,” Shumpert said. “With the first group, especially starting games off, you can get a lot more touches. It allows you to get into a better rhythm, but I don’t feel like I’m shooting more threes. I feel like I’m in a position where the threes are going to come more.”

Although in a good rhythm before the injury, Shumpert does not believe the extended time away will hurt him in any way.

“I feel like it’ll help my rhythm a lot, actually,” Shumpert said. “I’m the type of guy that gets banged up just chasing guys through screens, playing defensively, stripping down, so it gave me a chance to get back in the weight room and get my body right.”

