Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert out 5-7 days with knee injury

The Cavaliers will be without one of their key bench players for at least the next two games, as the team announced guard Iman Shumpert will miss five to seven days with a knee injury.

The Cavs said Shumpert had experience "increased right knee soreness" over the past few days, including prior to Sunday night's loss to the New York Knicks when he did not play. A trip to the Cleveland Clinic apparently showed no structural damage, but the club is keeping him out to allow him to obtain proper treatment.

Shumpert's numbers this season have been just about in line with last year's: 6.0 points per game and a .385 shooting percentage from three-point range. The Cavs themselves have struggled so far, going 3-4 out of the gate. They'll welcome the Indiana Pacers to The Q tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

