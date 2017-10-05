Cleveland Cavaliers' Iman Shumpert out 7-10 days with sprained foot

Iman Shumpert #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after a basket against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on April 1, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2016 Getty Images)

Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert will miss at least a week of action after suffering a left foot sprain during Wednesday night's preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Shumpert left during the first quarter and did not return. The team says he underwent further examination at the Cleveland Clinic Thursday morning and doctors confirmed he had sprained his foot.

By the Cavs' own estimates, Shumpert could miss the remainder of the preseason but should be healthy in time for the team's regular season opener against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 17.

Shumpert has been a key part of the Cavs roster since being acquired from the New York Knicks in 2015, averaging 7.5 points per game last season and giving the team a defensive presence on the wing.

© 2017 WKYC-TV